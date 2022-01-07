Police issue warning after ‘sextortion’ reports in east Kent

Detectives in east Kent are warning people of the dangers of falling victim to blackmail following a number of recent reports of ‘sextortion’ including two from Ramsgate.

‘Sextortion’ refers to a specific type of cyber-enabled crime in which victims are lured into recording themselves performing sexual acts.

Unbeknown to victims, their actions are recorded by criminals who then use the video footage to blackmail them.

Generally, victims are told to send money and if demands are not met the offenders threaten to upload the recordings or images to the internet and send them to friends and family.

Sometimes there are requests for further payment.

A victim in Ramsgate said they had met someone via an online dating website but were then being told to send money or videos and images of him would be sent out.

Another victim from Ramsgate reported that explicit images of him were sent to friends and family after he refused to pay the suspect £250.

A further victim in Canterbury reported unknown persons online were demanding money from him otherwise images of himself would be sent to his friends and family.

Detective Inspector Vanessa Law from Kent Police said: “Incidents of this nature are not exclusive to east Kent but following a number of recent reports in the area we are taking this opportunity to remind people of ways they can prevent themselves falling victim.

“We understand that victims may feel ashamed or embarrassed, but of course criminals are relying on that reaction to succeed.

“It is important that we raise awareness of this crime type and reassure victims that officers will take reports seriously and each case will be dealt with in confidence with no judgement made.

“The internet is an incredible resource but comes with its own set of unique dangers that we all need to be aware of.

“By following just a few simple measures we can protect ourselves from those who misuse technology to benefit from the misery of others.”

Advice