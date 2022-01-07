Appeal for witnesses to New Year’s Eve assault in Cliftonville

Police are investigating an assault in Cliftonville where a man suffered head and body injuries.

It was reported that at around 5.50pm on New Year’s Eve (December 31), the victim, a man in his 40s, was assaulted in Northdown Road near the junction with Cliftonville Avenue.

The attacker was reportedly holding a piece of wood and accompanied by two other men. The victim said he was knocked to the ground and beaten, suffering injuries to his head and body which required hospital treatment.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw the assault. It is believed that the victim spoke to the suspect beforehand in a nearby kebab shop, and anyone who witnessed the interaction is also asked to come forward.

Witnesses should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/617/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website crimestoppers-uk.org.