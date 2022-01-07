New academy partnership for East Kent FC – and an open trials invite

East Kent FC have formed a partnership with Kent Football Academy which will run alongside the club.

EKFC players have taken part in a trails day hosted by Academy Head Coach Lewis Lesaux, from Chelsea Foundation.

The aim is to provide the club’s more advanced players with a developmental pathway, an opportunity to play at Academy level and ultimately the opportunity to be seen by Chelsea Foundation development centres. Players will be invited to attend 12 week sessions

There is also an ‘open trials’ event on January 22 at Drapers Mills school field:

1:30pm registration

2pm academy trials

3.30pm Session ends

Any player will be considered for the open session depending on numbers within age groups but booking is required by contacting kfamanager21@gmail.com

Whilst EKFC players will benefit from collaborating with the Academy, any boys or girls not already selected with another academy are also welcome to take part.

Matches with Chelsea Foundation are also scheduled for February 26 and March 26.