Police helicopter assists in search over Ramsgate and Broadstairs following welfare concern report

January 8, 2022 Kathy Bailes News 0

Emergency services

A police helicopter assisted in the search for a person in Thanet last night (January 7) following a report of concerns for her welfare.

Kent Police officers were called to the Broadstairs end of the Northwood Road area at 6.45pm.

Officers carried out a search and, with the assistance of the police helicopter, the female was found and taken to hospital for treatment.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at just before 6.45pm on Friday 7 January to the Northwood Road area of Broadstairs following concerns for the welfare of a person.

“Officers attended and with the assistance of the police helicopter located the person nearby who was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment.”

