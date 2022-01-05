Renewed appeal to find Dan Venes – missing for almost 6 months

A renewed appeal has been issued to help find a Canterbury man last seen in Margate in August.

Talented artist and musician Dan Venes was last seen in the College Road area of Margate at around 6pm on Saturday 14 August. A further sighting was on Margate seafront heading in the direction of Westgate.

He had been taken to QEQM Hospital due to concerns for his welfare but left soon afterwards,.

The 32-year-old is described as being 5ft 9ins tall with a slim build and short, dark hair. He also has a short beard and was last seen wearing a red and black checked shirt with black jeans.

Detective Inspector Louise Murphy said: “Whilst it has been nearly six months since Daniel went missing, we have not given up hope of finding him and have been actively making enquiries to locate him.

“If anyone has any information that will assist us in our enquiries please call us.”

Friends set up a facebook group- Help find Dan Venes – and put posters up in Thanet, Canterbury, Herne Bay and Sturry, They have also handed out leaflets urging people to keep a look out for Dan and, with family, are offering a £1,500 reward for evidence that leads to Dan being found.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 14-1230.