Plan B to continue but no further covid restrictions planned

Plan B will stay in place but no further restrictions will be brought in by government to cope with the spread of Omicron.

Plan B involves working from home if possible; wearing a face mask in most public indoor venues, including theatres and cinemas and now schools, and use of the NHS Covid Pass for entry into nightclubs, and venues where large crowds gather including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said tonight (January 4) that he would be recommending the continuation of the measures but said evidence shows that the variant is milder and it is not resulting in the same intensive care neds as previous waves.

Cases are continuing to rise at record rates with 200,000 positive cases in one day last week – double that of the previous highest figure.

Today 218,000 positive cases were confirmed but some of that figure comes from delayed data due to the festive period.

The PM urged people to get their booster jab saying: “Together with the Plan B measures we have a chance to ride out Omicron without shutting down our country once again, we can keepour schools and businesses open and we can find a way to live with this virus.”

However, he said the weeks ahead would be “challenging” and some services would be disrupted by staff absences.

Lateral Flow Tests will be provided for critical workers, ranging from those in food processing to Border Force staff, and military help would be brought in for those NHS Trusts most under pressure as the service moved to a “war footing.”

