Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Approach Road in Margate last night (December 30) following reports of a fire in a block of flats.

Two fire engines attended at 5.10pm, and crews wearing breathing apparatus rescued a woman who was handed into the care of SECAmb paramedics. Kent Police was also in attendance.

Firefighters tackled the blaze with hose reel jets and water from a hydrant. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Crews finished at the scene at 8.13pm.