The London Tavern in Margate gets set to reopen under new ownership

Margate’s London Tavern pub is set to reopen in 2022 after being bought by the Tiny Dancer Group.

The Addington Street pub first went on the market in 2018 and went to auction in 2020.

It has been run by Carl and Nancy Hilliard since 2016 when they bought the building and set about transforming it.

Carl and Nancy previously owned Ales of the Unexpected in Westgate and sold that business, putting every penny they had into the renovations of The London Tavern.

During their time at the helm the boozer was crowned Pub of the Year for Thanet by CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale.

The couple decided to retire after Nancy suffered ill health.

The Tiny Dancer Group was incorporated by Jonathan Mercer and Emma Piggott in 2018 and has two pubs in London – The Plough in Homerton which was reopened by the group in 2019 and The Prince Arthur in Hackney which opened in April 2020..

The independent pub group will be working with Hot 4 U -Eddy Tejada and Matthew Scott who run the kitchens at The Plough and The Prince Arthur after launching with pop-ups across London.

On a kickstarter that ran this year and was promoted by former Eastenders actor Shaun Williamson (character Barry Evans) it says: “We (Emma & Merce) are just two individuals who believe in being a positive change in hospitality, we are fortunate enough to work with some of the loveliest people in the business, long may that last!

“The London Tavern, Margate is the newest member of our family. If you know it, you’ll need no introduction. If you don’t, welcome! Our new little boozer is the perfect example of what we love in pubs. A community pub, a local, family-friendly and stunning looking to boot.

“We are following in big footsteps from Nancy and Carl who have lovingly cared for The London Tavern for the last 6 years.

“The London Tavern is a perfect little pub as it is, but we’ve got some big plans to make it even better.

“We are installing a roof terrace to catch those all-important rays! We have more than enough room to swing a cat in our basement, so we are planning a small brewing project and a distillery. We are also remodeling the kitchen into an open kitchen so you can watch the chefs in action (and they can watch you too!).

“Our plans for The London Tavern centre around a solid rotation of beers, ales, and some pretty exciting food. The atmosphere is welcoming, fire on when it’s chilly, BBQs when it’s roasting, stools at the bar, pre and post-theatre drinks, Sunday roasts, everyone welcome.

“Our saloon bar doubles up as an event space, perfect for private hire, as does our dining room that leads onto the terrace. Whatever the occasion, a 200 person wedding or a quiet pint, we want to be the place you think of first. A pub is nothing without its punters.”

The pub is expected to reopen on January 28.