Ramsgate’s Thai Village restaurant makes move to bigger Westwood site – and is recruiting

A Thai restaurant that opened in Ramsgate in 2019 has been so successful that they have moved to a bigger venue in Westwood.

The Thai Village Restaurant and Bar is run by Nam who is a Thai born chef, mother and wife who uses her skills to create Thai suburban village-style flavours.

The restaurant has made the move to the former Chiquito site and is open today (December 31).

Nam said: “We had so many customers we needed a bigger kitchen.”

And now Nam wants to take on extra staff and says enthusiasm and a willingness to learn is more important than qualifications.

Nam is looking for a chef who she is happy to train on the job and she will guide them through their hygiene certificates. She is also looking for front of house staff.

It is understood the former Thai Village site in Harbour Street will be taken over by boxing trainer Connor Gorham – who has been helping Ramsgate’s Joe Shaw continue his journey of recovery following a brutal attack in 2018. He will be opening a Fitness Kitchen at the site in the Spring.