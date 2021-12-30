Huge mound of recycling and packing waste appears at Broadstairs railway station just 24 hours after being cleared

A recycling point at the St Peter’s side of Broadstairs Railway Station where a mountain of card, paper and bagged waste was dumped over Christmas has been cleared – only to become piled up again in less than 24 hours.

On December 28 the huge pile was photographed and captured on video by shocked resident Heidi Rogers who said it “stopped me in my tracks.” Her picture and film show the heap of boxes, papers and bagged rubbish dwarfing the recycling containers at the site, which had been emptied just before Christmas.

Ward councillor Mike Garner (Green Party), as well as fellow councillors including Independent Ruth Bailey, reported the mess to Thanet council’s street scene team for clearance.

Yesterday operatives were onsite and completely cleared the area but today (December 30) a new mountain of recycling has appeared.

Cllr Garner said: “The council’s street cleaning team worked really hard yesterday to clear the rubbish from the station car park. When I went through there an hour ago, the rubbish had once again built up.

“The pictures show it clear and then with all the rubbish built up in less than 24 hours.

“I’ll report it to the council again and hopefully it’ll be cleared before the weekend. In the meantime, I’d ask that people please refrain from adding to the pile. Either book an appointment at the dump, hold onto it until the bins are emptied or dispose of it using your household bins/recycling.”

Councillors Garner and Bailey have previously requested CCTV at the site.

Thanet council will collect additional recycling if it is in a suitable container next to your recycling bin.

Report fly-tipping here