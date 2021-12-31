Covid absences predicted to disrupt Stagecoach bus services

Stagecoach bosses have warned that Covid-related absences could affect bus services next week.

The bus operator confirmed that staff absence is on the rise due to the Omicron variant.

Stagecoach managing director Joel Mitchell said “We’re already seeing absence rates up by about 200 per cent, and this comes on top of an existing vacancy gap across the bus transport sector in general.

“Despite this, we are continuing to operate the majority of bus services for our communities and we expect the current challenges to be short-term. However, if colleague absence continues to increase in the days ahead, we may need to make some temporary adjustments to timetables.

“While less people are travelling on the bus network overall and many people work from home, it is important that for those who do need to travel to check for updates on our Twitter feed @StagecoachSE and allow extra time for their journey.”

Earlier this month driver shortages, the impact of Brexit and covid were blamed for the increasing number of cancelled bus services in Thanet and further afield.