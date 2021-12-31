Ramsgate’s Advent Doors raises £4,400 for Thanet Shelter and Support

By Christabel Smith

Every evening in December, hosts all over Ramsgate decorated the front of their houses for the Ramsgate Advent Doors fundraising event. Socially-distanced outdoor drinks and nibbles were on offer to everyone who popped by and a whopping £4,400 was raised for homeless charity Thanet Shelter and Support.

Organiser Susan Kennedy said: “This has become a lovely annual community event and it’s wonderful to see Ramsgate people’s creativity, warmth and generosity. Everyone is keen to support local people in need as well as wanting to join in a bit of festive fun.

“Getting out, even just for 10-20 minutes on December evenings to meet friends and new people is definitely good for wellbeing – both individual and community.’

“Our advent door hosts offered the usual diversity we’ve come to expect. A front garden magically lit with hundreds of fairy lights and offering mulled wine and stollen, a window showcasing a very large, lovable Tibetan terrier that lives there, a dramatic ‘wrapped’ house featuring pagan projections and sound and yet another providing a sea-themed scene that turned into an impromptu advent disco!

“Neighbours collaborated for some evening too. Throughout December there were mermaids, pagan goddesses, ghosts of Christmases Past, Present and Future, dishwasher vodka, delicious nibbles, festive lights, Santa’s sleigh, films projected on walls and so much that celebrated life in Ramsgate. This is a creative and collaborative community event which keeps on growing.”

Donations are still welcome at the Go Fund Me link here and names are already being put down for Christmas 2022!