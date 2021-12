Traffic is currently backed up in Manston Road due to a queue for the covid test centre.

Drivers caught up in the queue have been trying to turn around and double back. However traffic is moving slowly, expect a 20-30 minute wait if you need to drive in that area.

This month booking slots for PCR testing sites across the country increased by up to 100,000 per day and PCR laboratory testing capacity was also raised up to 150,000 tests per day.