Fireplaces installed at East Kent children’s ward to make sure Santa could deliver presents

Poorly children were guaranteed a visit from Santa today (December 25) thanks to NHS staff and B&Q in Canterbury.

The store donated two fireplaces for the children’s wards at East Kent Hospitals – Padua Ward at the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford and Rainbow Ward at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

It was organised by the team from East Kent Hospitals Charity to reassure young patients that Father Christmas would be able to deliver their presents.

Charity projects officer Lizzie Warner said: “Some of the children were worried Santa wouldn’t be able to find them, as our hospitals don’t have chimneys and the doors to the wards are locked for security reasons.

“But thanks to these fantastic fireplaces, we could reassure them that Santa would be able to deliver their presents without any problems.

“We’re hugely grateful to B&Q in Canterbury for providing us with this wonderful gift, and to our fabulous transport, estates, infection prevention, and health and safety teams who have been so helpful in making it possible.”

Hannah Port, showroom manager and charity committee leader at B&Q Canterbury, said: “Christmas should be a magical time for everyone, so when we heard that the children at East Kent Hospitals were worried about getting a visit from Santa, we knew that donating some of our fireplaces would mean that he could deliver their presents without a hitch.

“The staff at east Kent are so dedicated to making Christmas a special time for all the children in their care and my colleagues Alison, Jo, Teresa, Sally, and I are proud to be able to help them to hopefully bring some festive cheer.”

The DIY store also held a charity event earlier this month, raising more than £1,000 for the charity. It will go towards the child health appeal, supporting the children’s wards.

For more information on how to support East Kent Hospitals at Christmas, visit https://www.ekhcharity.org.uk/get-involved/donate/festive-giving/