Hair and beauty students deliver Christmas treat to Fordwich ward staff at QEQM Hospital

Christmas came early for staff on Fordwich ward at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, thanks to generous students at Broadstairs College.

The hair and beauty students put together hampers for the teams, including facemasks, chocolates, bath bombs and body lotions to give the hard-working staff a treat.

They also included specially designed cards, thanking them for their dedication and care throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Lizzie Warner, charity projects officer with East Kent Hospitals Charity, said the gifts were very gratefully received.

She said: “The teams were over the moon with the kindness shown by the students in putting together the hampers.

“They have been on the frontline throughout the pandemic, like so many of our colleagues, and the hampers really gave them a boost.”

Michelle Whittle, from Broadstairs College, said: “As part of our community week, the department decided to collect donations to give thanks to the NHS for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic.

“It made sense to gift it to our local hospital as a way of recognising everything they have done for our community. We’re delighted to hear they have given the staff a boost.”