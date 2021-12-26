Boxing Day toy donation appeal at Hungry Horse pubs

Pub chain Hungry Horse is running a Boxing Day toy donation scheme, designed to help parents declutter their homes while supporting families who can put their preloved toys to good use during the festive season.

To take part, head into the local Hungry Horse – Hooden Horse at Westwoord or the Wheatsheaf at Northdown Park Road – with a box of unwanted Christmas presents and place them in the donation area signposted in the pub. Once Boxing Day is over, all toys will be donated to a charity nominated by each individual pub team.

Rob Calderbank, Business Unit Director for Hungry Horse, said: “Our new Toy Boxing Day scheme is about helping those that have struggled over the past twelve months, so donations from each pub will be sent to a mixture of charities, shelters and local organisations nominated by each pub team.

“At Hungry Horse, we are big on generosity and whatever it is you’re able to donate on Toy Boxing Day, you can guarantee it’s going to go to someone who really needs it in your local area.”