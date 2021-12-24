Virgin Media services still down for Thanet customers after 34 hours

People in Thanet using Virgn Media have been without internet, TV and phone services for some 34 hours after services went down at around 1am yesterday (December 23).

The issue has been caused by damage to fibre cables and also affects customers in surrounding areas including Dover.

Initially a fix was promised by 9.30pm yesterday but furious customers have found the service is still down today with the fix time moved to 10am and now estimated for 2pm.

Virgin Media say “All fix times are estimated and can change depending on the complexity and whether we are waiting for permission from the local council to carry out the needed construction work.”

Frustrated customers have taken to twitter to demand updates with many fearing there will be no Christmas TV for their children.

Virgin Media say a technician is working to resolve the issue.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We’re aware of an issue affecting broadband and TV services for some customers in Thanet and surrounding areas – this has been caused by a break in a fibre cable.

“Our engineers have been working flat out overnight to repair the damaged fibres and will continue to do so to restore services as quickly as possible. We apologise to those affected.”