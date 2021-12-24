Christmas is saved as Ramsgate town centre lights issue is fixed

Christmas has been saved in Ramsgate after persistent efforts have resulted in the festive lights being fixed.

A last ditch appeal was made this week for action to fix an electricity supply fault which meant the lights had only been on during two occasions – the official switch on in November and the late night shopping event this month.

Ramsgate Town Council paid for a generator to supply the power on both events. Despite reporting the issue and chasing it up on a weekly basis the fault remained.

RTC’s town clerk Laura Fidler said Kent County Council had worked hard but were unable to find the fault and the matter was then reported to UK Power Network.

County Councillor Karen Constantine then made a last ditch attempt to get the issue fixed by contacting KCC leader Roger Gough on Wednesday to see if a solution could be found.

Cllr Gough took steps to try and resolve the issue and UK Power Networks were on site yesterday and today.

Laura Fidler said: ” I’m very pleased to report that Ramsgate town centre’s Christmas lights are on! UKPN’s engineers worked really hard yesterday and today to get this sorted, and we’ve very grateful for their endeavours.”