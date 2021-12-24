Boxing Day and New Year Day dips taking place in Ramsgate but Viking Bay event cancelled

Brrr-ave swimmers will plunge into the sea for the Boxing Day Dip at Ramsgate’s Western Undercliff.

The annual winter dip usually attracts dozens of participants and in previous years the countdown has been carried out by the town’s acting celebrities Brenda Blethyn and Janet Fielding.

Fancy dress encouraged. Voluntary donation collection point for both swimmers and spectators. Gather at 2-30pm for a 3pm dash down the beach.

All swimmers receive a medal.

On New Year’s Day the annual charity dip in Ramsgate will take place.

The dip, which has been taking place since 2012, raises cash for Ronald McDonald Houses in memory of baby Joseph Brown.

Meet in the Queen’s Head on Harbour Parade at 11am.Dip at midday. Hot soup and entertainment from Two’s company afterwards.

All dippers receive a medal.

The annual Viking Bay dip on New Year’s Day in aid of the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation will not go ahead this year due to Covid.

The dip is organised by Jill and Ken Connell who ran the town’s Neptune Hall pub for 17 years.

Letting people know about the cancellation, they said: “As upset as we are, this is not going ahead. We think it will not be safe to run the event this year and everyone’s safety is our priority!

“We will be back in 2023, merry Christmas and a happy new year, thank you for all your support! If you would like to donate please do so through the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation website.”