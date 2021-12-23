Community food and drink business giving away stock tomorrow to help people struggling this Christmas

Gadds food and drink will be giving away crisps, cakes, nuts, drinks and other items tomorrow to anyone who needs help.

Chris and Kim Gadd have run Gadd’s food and drink online shop from Eaton Road in Margate for more than six years. The cut price food business usually operates on a delivery service but is inviting people to bring and bag and take some stock in time for Christmas.

The couple are donating stock to St Paul’s Church in Cliftonville for their giveaway on Christmas Day but have ‘a Luton van full’ of other items that they want to share with those who may be in need.

Dad-of-two Chris said: “ I have sorted through my stock this month and I have literally a Luton van full of crisps, cakes, nuts , drinks and other bits to give away.

“My shop will be open tomorrow (December 24) between 11am and midday for people to come down to grab some free cakes crisps and other bits.

“A lot of people will be my customers but I would also like to reach further afield this Christmas, It’s only crisps and cakes and other bits but for people that are struggling it’s nice to have a few treats for the kids

If people wanted to come down please can they bring their own bags to put the items in.”

Find Gadds food and drink at 32 Eaton Road Margate Kent Ct9 1XA

Gadds food and drink can be found on facebook here