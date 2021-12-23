Finding mental health support over the Christmas period

Christmas can be tough mentally, emotionally, physically and financially for many people. This year many people are also feeling the fatigue and pressure brought on by nearly two years of lockdowns and the continued pandemic.

Throughout the festive period there will be help on hand in Thanet and across Kent.

Thanet Safe Haven

The Thanet Safe Haven, run by Mental Health Matters, is among those that will be offering mental health support throughout the Christmas holiday.

Mental Health Matters’ havens are offering support daily from 6pm to 11pm. Due to staff shortages, face-to-face may not be available in some locations.

Thanet Safe Haven is based at Holy Trinity Church, St Mary’s Avenue, Dane Valley, Margate and is available 6pm to 11pm, 365 days a year, for people aged 16 plus.

No appointment or referral is needed. Anyone who lives in Kent or Medway can use the service, regardless of where they live.

Email: Thanet.mhm@nhs.net

Phone: 07850 655 877

Visit: Thanet Safe Haven, Holy Trinity Church, St Mary’s Avenue, Dane Valley, Margate, CT9 3TN

Ramsgate Crisis Cafe

The East Kent Mind Crisis Café in Ramsgate also has a telephone service open over the Christmas period.

December 24,25, 26 and 31st and January 1st, 6pm-9.30pm. Call 01843 260 643

Face to face sessions are not available on the above dates but will resume on January 2 6pm-9.30pm.

The café is at 34 King Street, sessions are 30 minutes and no appointment is needed.

Release the Pressure

Christmas and the holiday season can put additional pressure on mental health. If you are struggling and need help free confidential support is also available 24/7 by text and phone from Release the Pressure

Text KENT or MEDWAY to 85258 or call 0800 107 0160 for free expert advice from trained counsellors. It’s available for every mental health concern.

Visit www.releasethepressure.uk to find out more.

Support for children and young people

Services providing support to children and young people are also available over the festive period:

Online chat service Kooth is open every day over the Christmas period.

If you are in crisis, call Mental Health Direct, which is the children and young people’s mental Health service, available 24-hours-a-day, on 0800 995 1000. Staff will listen and talk through the support available to you and your child.

The Specialist Bereavement Service will remain open to receive referrals throughout Christmas. While no bereavement support will be delivered from 24 December 2021 to 4 January 2022, the CHUMS team will be available to respond to referral inquiries.

Phone lines and emails for Mind and Body, the self-harm reduction programme, will be open Monday to Friday, during office hours, except on 27 and 28 December 2021 and 3 January 2022 when the offices will be closed.