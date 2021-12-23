Hospitality and leisure sector ‘Omicron’ grant rates listed as Thanet council awaits further details

Covid-19 grants for businesses in the hospitality (accommodation and food and beverage services) and leisure sectors who have been impacted by Omicron will be based on business rate values

On Wednesday (December 21) government announced that businesses in the sectors would be eligible for one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises.

Additional Restrictions Grants are also to be made available.

Thanet council has not yet received details about the schemes, including when payments will be made or whether an application form will be required.

However the authority says the leisure and hospitality grants are property-based and will be payable to the business rate payer of properties in the Rating List in these sectors.

The amount of grant to be paid will be based on the Rateable Value of the property, with the values as follows:

Thanet council awaits the guidance to be published by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The ARGs are distributed by the council to businesses on a discretionary basis. Previous payments under phase three of the scheme ranged from £700 to 1575 and non-rated businesses were eligible.

An additional £30 million in emergency funding has been made available by government through the Culture Recovery Fund to support museums, cinemas, theatres and heritage organisations with the impact of the Omicron variant this winter.

Now open for applications, emergency grants will safeguard local museums and heritage, independent cinemas and regional theatres.

Organisations will have until 18 January to submit their “Permission to Apply” forms or “Expression of Interest” forms to the relevant Emergency Resource Support strand of the Culture Recovery Fund.

