CCTV released as police investigate attempted burglary in Ramsgate

Police officers investigating a report of an attempted burglary in Ramsgate have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

Shortly after 8.30pm on December 5, a resident in a property in Sycamore Grange heard what they believed was someone walking on their roof.

They looked out of their window and saw a man climbing over their fence. Nothing was reported stolen and an investigation is ongoing.

As part of their enquiries, officers have released a CCTV image of a man who may be able to help their enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/251267/21.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.