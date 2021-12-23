Westwood Cross Boxing Day and New Year opening hours

Westwood Cross has announced the opening hours for Boxing Day with the centre open from 10am to 4pm.
Stores across the centre will be offering savings, with up to 60% off New Look and up to 50% off Clarks.
This year, some retailers have chosen not to open on Boxing Day, giving teams more time to spend with their families over the festive season. Customers can enjoy up to 50% off at M&S from 27th December, with the Next Sale also starting on 27th December and the store open from 6am.
Francesca Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross, said: “We have some fantastic end of year offers right across the centre. Many of our stores will remain open on Boxing Day, but with plenty of time between Christmas and New Year, there are lots of opportunities for shoppers to grab a bargain with some retailers choosing to open from 27th December. Please check the website for the latest information.”
Adjusted opening hours will apply on the following dates, some individual stores’ hours may vary.
Westwood Cross opening hours
- Boxing Day – 10am – 4pm
- Monday 27th December (Bank Holiday Substitute) 10am – 5pm
- Tuesday 28th December (Bank Holiday Substitute) 10am – 5pm
- Wednesday 29th December 9.30am – 7.30pm
- Thursday 30th December 9.30am – 7.30pm
- Friday 31st December New Year’s Eve 9.30am – 5pm
- Saturday 1st January 2022 New Year’s Day 10am – 5pm
- Sunday 2nd January 10am – 4pm
- Monday 3rd January New Year’s Day (substitute day) 10am – 5pm
Stores closed on Boxing Day:
- Ability Plus
- All Sorts of Sweets and Treats
- Caffe Nero
- Frankie and Bennys
- Holland & Barrett
- HSBC
- Iconic
- M&S
- Menkind
- Next
- Vision Express
- WHSmith
- Wilko
- Yours Clothing
For more information, visit westwoodx.co.uk.
Good on the shops that are closed.
Who needs to shop Boxing day… ridiculous.
Never mind Westwood cross shop local there are sweet shops jewelers cafés restaurants food shops in our high streets in the district shop local.
👍🏻
Yes, nothing could be better than going shoe shopping on Boxing Day.