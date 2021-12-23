Westwood Cross Boxing Day and New Year opening hours

Westwood Cross has announced the opening hours for Boxing Day with the centre open from 10am to 4pm.

Stores across the centre will be offering savings, with up to 60% off New Look and up to 50% off Clarks.

This year, some retailers have chosen not to open on Boxing Day, giving teams more time to spend with their families over the festive season. Customers can enjoy up to 50% off at M&S from 27th December, with the Next Sale also starting on 27th December and the store open from 6am.

Francesca Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross, said: “We have some fantastic end of year offers right across the centre. Many of our stores will remain open on Boxing Day, but with plenty of time between Christmas and New Year, there are lots of opportunities for shoppers to grab a bargain with some retailers choosing to open from 27th December. Please check the website for the latest information.”

Adjusted opening hours will apply on the following dates, some individual stores’ hours may vary.

Westwood Cross opening hours

Boxing Day – 10am – 4pm

Monday 27th December (Bank Holiday Substitute) 10am – 5pm

Tuesday 28th December (Bank Holiday Substitute) 10am – 5pm

Wednesday 29th December 9.30am – 7.30pm

Thursday 30th December 9.30am – 7.30pm

Friday 31 st December New Year’s Eve 9.30am – 5pm

December New Year’s Eve 9.30am – 5pm Saturday 1 st January 2022 New Year’s Day 10am – 5pm

January 2022 New Year’s Day 10am – 5pm Sunday 2 nd January 10am – 4pm

January 10am – 4pm Monday 3rd January New Year’s Day (substitute day) 10am – 5pm

Stores closed on Boxing Day:

Ability Plus

All Sorts of Sweets and Treats

Caffe Nero

Frankie and Bennys

Holland & Barrett

HSBC

Iconic

M&S

Menkind

Next

Vision Express

WHSmith

Wilko

Yours Clothing

For more information, visit westwoodx.co.uk.