Leisure, food and drink units plans for former Debenhams at Westwood Cross

The former Debenhams building at Westwood Cross looks set to be transformed into units for food, drink and leisure.

Planning applications submitted by LS Thanet for a new shopfront and illuminated WX sign have been approved by Thanet council.

Documents for the plans describe creating: “units for Food & Beverage and Leisure offers. This includes creating new shopfront and enlarging windows on the first floor.”

The Debenhams store closed at the start of this year when the ailing chain was bought by fashion retailer Boohoo.

The £55m sale meant the closure of the remaining 118 Debenhams outlets with goods being sold online only by Boohoo from early 2022..

It had been an anchor store for the Westwood Cross site since it first opened in 2005. The other anchor store is M&S.

Drawings in the planning application hint at bowling and putting as amongst the proposed offers.

LS Thanet Ltd – formerly Ravenside Investments- has directors including Land Securities Management Services.

Land Securities Group owns the Westwood Cross site.

Clip n Climb has also revealed plans for a Thanet site but a location has not been confirmed.

On the Clip n Climb website it says: “The new centre – which is expected to open in early 2022 – will feature over 15 unique challenges including the popular Stairway to Heaven, an 8-metre Vertical Drop Slide and an interactive climbing wall called ValoClimb, which combines gaming and climbing.”