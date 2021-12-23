Thanet Rock Choir brings Christmas cheer to QEQM Hospital

By Liz Crudgington

Members of Thanet Rock Choir gave an extra-special performance last Friday, for patients and staff at the Viking Day Unit at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

The choir, which rehearses at Ramsgate Arts Primary School on Wednesday evenings and Holy Trinity Church in Margate on Thursday mornings, performed a selection of popular hits and Christmas songs in the garden of the unit, for patients receiving cancer treatment.

Leader Catherine Courtley said it was a privilege for them to sing at the hospital, adding: “All the singers have a personal connection with the QEQM, whether they are current or former staff, or whether their friends and family have been looked after here.

“We have some people undergoing cancer treatment at the moment so they know how special the Viking Day Unit and its staff are.

“We wanted to do our bit to bring a smile to the staff and patients here at Christmas – music can really give people a lift and it was a really special performance for us.”

Unit manager Carrie Merry said the visit brought smiles to everyone’s faces. She said: “It was so wonderful to have the Rock Choir come and perform for us.

“Some of our patients are with us for hours at a time so this was a very welcome treat. It certainly cheered everyone up and we are very grateful to the singers for giving up their time for us.”

The hospital has welcomed a host of singers and bands in the run-up to Christmas, including duo Two’s Company, the Ramsgate Salvation Army band, and visits from Father Christmas courtesy of local Rotary clubs.