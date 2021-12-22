Ramsgate Christmas lights still disrupted by power supply fault despite best efforts to get cable repaired

A last ditch appeal is being made for action over Ramsgate’s Christmas lights which look unlikely to be back on during the festive season due to an electricity supply fault.

The lights were switched on at the Christmas family fun day on November 28 and for the late night shopping event on December 9 but only due to the efforts of Ramsgate Town Council which paid for a generator to supply the power.

Despite reporting the issue and chasing it up on a weekly basis the fault remains.

In a statement on social media Ramsgate Town Council said: “When Ramsgate Town Council’s technicians put up the town centre Christmas lights in early November it was identified that there was an underground cable fault and no electricity supply to the lights.

“We immediately reported this problem to Kent County Council and have continued to chase up on this repair every week.

“Despite KCC’s best efforts they have been unable to find the fault and the matter has been reported to UK Power Network, which is unable to confirm when this work might be addressed, and we fear that at this stage it will now be in the New Year.

“The Christmas Lights have been working on a couple of occasions for ‘Ramsgate Christmas Fun Day’ and ‘Late Night Shopping’, but that is because Ramsgate Town Council paid for a generator. Unfortunately, this was an expensive way of doing things and not something that we could replicate every day.

“We apologise to the residents of Ramsgate for the Christmas lights not working this year, we have tried our best!”

County Councillor Karen Constantine has now appealed to KCC leader Roger Gough to step in and help.

She said: “These lights are important not only to local residents, but also to traders, who are relying on Christmas trade from visitors to the town. It’s part of our tourism offer and Ramsgate traders need every single boost they can get at this time of the year, much more so due to Covid.

“It just so very sad and disappointing that Ramsgate has ended up in this situation.

“I think we are probably the only town in Kent with this problem and I feel certain, if this issue occurred in a more leafy suburb, KCC would act decisively and swiftly to rectify it, especially at this time of the year.

“I’ve raised this with KCC Conservative leader Cllr Roger Gough to see if any last minute solution can be pulled out of the bag.

The stunning Ramsgate harbour lights displayed by boat owners and businesses in the Military Road arches are not affected and have attracted a constant stream of visitors.

And Ramsgate Town Council has announced that the New Year’s Eve firework display is scheduled to go ahead. The display, at midnight, will be visible from the harbour and both West and East cliffs.

There is a warning that bad weather or new covid restrictions may result in cancellation