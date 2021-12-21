Photos: Winter Wonderland at Ramsgate FC

Photos Frank Leppard

Winter Wonderland at Ramsgate FC’s WW Martin stadium is open.

There is free entry for the market, rides and games as well as bars and hot food.

Ice skating needs to be pre-booked (most slots sold out) as does Santa’s Grotto.

Rams FC has made some changes to the lay out so that the event is entirely outdoors. It has been funded with help from RiverOak Strategic Partners.

Gates open from 4pm until 9pm from December 20-23 and 11am until 9pm on Christmas Eve and December 27.

Check availability for ice skating and Santa’s Grotto via these links:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/RamsgateFC/IceSkating

https://www.cognitoforms.com/RamsgateFC/SantasGrotto