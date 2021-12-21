Chilton Primary pupils helping families in need this Christmas

Families in need will have a brighter festive season and New Year thanks to generous children at Chilton Primary in Ramsgate.

The school ran a Christmas food donation appeal for the Thanet Food Link charity – and the response was overwhelming, said Head of School Kate Law.

She added: “It was amazing. Our girls and boys supported by their families brought in items that the charity listed on its ‘most wanted’ list.

“We had hundreds and hundreds of donations of urgently required goods including tinned vegetables and fruit, pasta, soups, beans, sauces and breakfast cereals. It was stacked high across the stage in our main hall and our pupils worked hard to bag it all up ready for collection.

“Thanet Food Link was so happy with the contribution and we know that it will really help the people that they serve.

“I am so proud. The community spirit of Chilton really shone through and the children were really excited and passionate about doing something to help others.

“It was a valuable lesson that clearly demonstrated what Christmas is all about.”

Thanet Food Link say: “Using a voucher system, we take referrals from agencies who work directly with people in need including children’s centres, support agencies, schools, associations supporting disabled people, Community Centres and NHS health trainers.

“The voucher a client receives provides them and those in their household with a minimum of three days emergency food.

“During the winter we also assist with provision of food to the Thanet Winter Shelter as they seek to support those who find themselves without shelter in the coldest months.

“Food is collected or delivered to our warehouse for sorting. Warehouse volunteers select and pack the food into parcels and then deliver them to our distribution centres at St Paul’s Church, Cliftonville, and St Peter’s Baptist Church, St Peter’s.”

To find out more go online to www.thanetfoodlink.org.uk.