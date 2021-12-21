Teenage girl charged with assaulting and spitting at police officers

A teenage girl is due in court today (December 21) after being charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of criminal damage following an incident at Asda in Broadstairs.

Officers were repeatedly spat at while responding to an emergency call at 10.40am on Sunday 19 December following a report of a disturbance at the supermarket in Westwood Road.

Officers attended and spoke to a girl who was refusing to leave the store. While attempting to return the girl home, a PC had a lamp thrown at him, narrowly missing him. Another PC was then spat at.

In custody at Canterbury Police Station, another officer was kicked in the arm and spat at and a fourth officer was spat at three times.

A 15-year-old girl, who is from the Herne Bay area and cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with four counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one count of criminal damage.

She is due to appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today.