East Kent Hospitals Trust announce new Chief Executive

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust today announced that its new Chief Executive will be Tracey Fletcher, who has led Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in London since 2013.

The Homerton Hospital was rated as outstanding by the Care Quality Commission last year.

Tracey lives near Deal and is passionate about local services. She worked at EKHUFT as Chief Operating Officer between 2008 and 2010.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining East Kent Hospitals as its CEO. It is a real privilege to be appointed to my local Trust and as a local resident I am very aware of the Trust’s vital role in its community, as a provider of care and as an employer.

“I am looking forward to working with staff across the organisation as well as with governors, volunteers and partners, to deliver great healthcare for patients and a great place to work for staff.”

The Trust’s Chairman Niall Dickson, said: “We are fortunate to have attracted such an experienced NHS leader with a great track record and a total commitment to continue our drive to improve the care we provide to the people of East Kent.”

Tracey will take up her role in the Spring when current CEO Susan Acott steps down.

Susan has been the Trust’s substantive CEO since April 2018. During her term as CEO the Trust has been in the spotlight over a number of avoidable baby deaths, including that of seven day old Harry Richford, and has had to deal with the challenges of the pandemic.

Niall said: “The Trust’s Board is immensely grateful to Susan for her dedication to the NHS and to the Trust. She has led the organisation through the pandemic, the most challenging period in the history of the NHS, has overseen many key changes and secured much needed investment for some of our key services.

“We are aware that there is more we need to do to provide consistently high standards of care for all our patients, but we believe that this organisation has huge potential. Under Tracey’s leadership we will do everything we can to support our staff to provide the best possible care and to work closely with all our partners in East Kent.

“Tracey’s appointment enables a smooth transition as the Trust moves to the next stage of its improvement journey.”