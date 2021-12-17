Chilton pupils treat shoppers to festive songs

Shoppers at the Tesco superstore at Westwood have been entertained by Chilton Primary School choir.

The young singers wrapped up warm against the winter chill to bring some warmth by performing a selection of festive songs, seasonal favourites and carols.

Customers and staff enjoyed the visit from the girls and boys, who wore a variety of Santa hats, woolly headgear and sparkly reindeer antlers, as they sung near the main entrance, accompanied by music teacher Graham Redwood on the keyboard.

Donations were made by the listeners who generously gave £135 that will go towards equipment for the school’s outdoor play areas.

Deputy Head Teacher Natalie Barrow was with the choir. She said: “They sang their hearts out and created a lovely melodic festive atmosphere.

“We received a lot of positive comments from shoppers, staff and children’s families who came along to offer their support for the occasion.

“The Tesco team were so friendly and accommodating – and they gave all of our choristers some sweets when they had finished their performance.

“It was a lovely part of Chilton’s Christmas celebrations and we thoroughly enjoyed being out in the community to bring some festive sing-song cheer.”

“We have a busy programme of festive events at Chilton this year with a range of music, song and dance, performances, nativity plays and parties for all age groups.

“As ever we will be celebrating the spirit of Christmas and learning about the religious festival – and everyone is enjoying our traditional Christmas dinners in the run up to the end of term.”