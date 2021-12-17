Christmas Jumper Day at Newington primary raises funds for Save The Children

Jazzy jumpers and snazzy sweaters were the order of the day for Newington Community Primary children.

Girls and boys wore their sparkliest brightest festive tops to take part in the nationwide fundraiser for Save The Children.

The charity’s Christmas Jumper Day 2021 asked for donations of 50p in return for swapping the smart school uniform for multi-coloured tops with all sorts of festive designs ranging from snowflakes and Christmas puddings to reindeer and Santa.

The event was co-ordinated by Newington’s RE and Charities lead Steph Holmes and the school community raised more than £210.

Head Teacher Hannah Tudor said: “This was a colourful charity bonanza with fabulous jumpers wherever you looked – it even managed to further brighten up our already beautifully decorated festive school.

“As part of the event pupils decorated and designed jumper-shape bunting to decorate the main hall, and there were a number of activities throughout the day.

“We have seen some spectacular knitwear, even including some with music and lights on them, which was truly fabulous.”

The festive spirit keeps going right through to the end of term and children were allowed to wear their festive woollies to school for the last week until the Christmas break.

Miss Tudor added: “With school having to scale back into class bubbles due to safety measures in the face of the rising Omicron virus variant, activities like these allow us to feel connected as a school as well as keeping spirits high.

“Our children have really enjoyed the freedom of coming in in festive jumpers and the range on show is absolutely staggering.

“Save The Children is one of a number of fantastic charities that Newington supports throughout the year – and our girls and boys are happy to help children and young people around the country less fortunate than themselves.”