Closure of Ramsgate harbour lifting bridge for maintenance works

The lifting bridge at Ramsgate harbour will be closed from today (December 17) until mid-January for maintenance work.

The lift bridge is used twice a day, every day, along with t The flap gate and mitre gates which retain the water level in the Inner Basin at high tide.

The lifting bridge provides pedestrian/vehicular access when the gates are closed and can then be raised clear when they are open to allow the passage of tall vessels through the channel.

This system of retaining water in the Inner Basin is unusual as it is not a traditional sea lock and must be operated four times a day – two hours before high tide and two hours after high tide, meaning the equipment is in constant use.

A Thanet council spokesperson said: “Due to essential maintenance work, the lifting bridge at Ramsgate Royal Harbour will be closed from Friday 17 December until mid-January 2022. This will affect access between the East and West Crosswall for both harbour customers and members of the public.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”