Christmas fair fun at SquirrelARTS in Margate

SquirrelArts Creative CIC is holding a Christmas fair at its Margate base this weekend.

The creative arts hub at Westwood Business Park has provision for all types of artists, families, children, young people, creatives and the community.

The Christmas Fayre and raffle is to raise funds for specialist adapted equipment and to help fund art workshops and courses for children and adults with disabilities and low income families.

SquirrelArts aims to reach out to a broad and diverse range of social groups including marginalised, underrepresented and disabled communities in need of inclusive, accessible, motivating and inspiring experiences.

Their art workshops allow for people in need to come and explore their creativity in a safe and wheelchair accessible place whilst helping to increase mental health and wellbeing.

The fair will include art, craft, mulled wine, mince pies, gifts and a raffle,

It runs on December 18-20 from 10am to 4pm each day.

SquirrelARTS, Unit 4a, Westwood Business Park, CT9 4JJ