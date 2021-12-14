Closure order made on Margate flat due to complaints of drugs, noise and disturbances

Repeated incidents of anti-social behaviour have led to a closure order being secured at a Margate flat.

Since mid-August, Kent Police has received numerous complaints of excess noise, drug misuse and disturbances taking place at the Dane Road address.

The persistent nuisance behaviour led to officers in the Thanet Community Safety Unit successfully applying for the order at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Friday (December 10).

The order makes it an offence for anyone other than the landlord, or an approved contractor, to enter the address between now and Thursday 10 March 2022.

Failure to comply with the order is an arrestable offence which risks an unlimited fine and/or a prison sentence of up to 51 weeks.

Inspector Ian Swallow, from the Thanet Community Safety Unit, said: “We fully understand the impact that anti-social behaviour has on people living near properties like this one and will always use the full remit of our powers to take robust and proportionate action.

“This includes working in close partnership with Thanet District Council, and other agencies and I am confident that this enforcement action will have a positive impact on the surrounding community.

“My officers are going to continue to work hard to resolve any anti-social behaviour concerns reported to us and I would encourage anyone affected to get in contact through our website, or by calling 101. Dial 999 if a crime is in progress.”