Extended hours for covid vaccination clinics at Saga building in Ramsgate

Extended hours will be in place at the Saga covid vaccination hub following the government announcement yesterday (December 12) of a drive to offer all those aged 18 and over a booster by the end of December.
Anyone aged 18 and above who had their second jab three months ago or more is eligible for the booster.
First, second and third primary doses are also available. Vaccines are Pfizer or Moderna.
People can walk in or can book online via NBS or by calling 119.
The new hours are:
Tuesday 14 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Wednesday 15 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Thursday 16 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Friday 17 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Saturday 18 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Sunday 19 December: 8am – 2pm
Monday 20 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Tuesday 21 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Wednesday 22 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Thursday 23 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Friday 24 December: 8am – 2pm
Monday 27 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Tuesday 28 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm
Thursday 30 December: 8am – 2pm
Friday December 31 8am-2pm
National guidance is for the second dose to be a minimum of eight weeks from the first dose. Please do not go to a walk-in clinic for a second dose earlier than 8 weeks.
If you need to have the AstraZeneca vaccine for for medical reasons, or you are still waiting for your second dose, please email kmccg.covidvaccine@nhs.net for information on your nearest clinic.
A Kent & Medway NHS spokesperson added: “General practices are very busy at the moment and are not routinely arranging Covid-19 vaccine appointments. Please do not contact your GP surgery about Covid-19 vaccines unless you have been specifically asked to.”