Extended hours for covid vaccination clinics at Saga building in Ramsgate

Extended hours will be in place at the Saga covid vaccination hub following the government announcement yesterday (December 12) of a drive to offer all those aged 18 and over a booster by the end of December.

Anyone aged 18 and above who had their second jab three months ago or more is eligible for the booster.

First, second and third primary doses are also available. Vaccines are Pfizer or Moderna.

People can walk in or can book online via NBS or by calling 119.

The new hours are:

Tuesday 14 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Wednesday 15 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Thursday 16 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Friday 17 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Saturday 18 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Sunday 19 December: 8am – 2pm

Monday 20 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Tuesday 21 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Wednesday 22 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Thursday 23 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Friday 24 December: 8am – 2pm

Monday 27 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Tuesday 28 December: 8am – 1pm and 2pm – 8pm

Thursday 30 December: 8am – 2pm

Friday December 31 8am-2pm

National guidance is for the second dose to be a minimum of eight weeks from the first dose. Please do not go to a walk-in clinic for a second dose earlier than 8 weeks.

If you need to have the AstraZeneca vaccine for for medical reasons, or you are still waiting for your second dose, please email kmccg.covidvaccine@nhs.net for information on your nearest clinic.

A Kent & Medway NHS spokesperson added: “General practices are very busy at the moment and are not routinely arranging Covid-19 vaccine appointments. Please do not contact your GP surgery about Covid-19 vaccines unless you have been specifically asked to.”