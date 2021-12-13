Gate designed by Thanet teen now installed at end of Ramsgate’s Harbour Street

A gate that has been designed by a Thanet teenager with emblems reflecting Ramsgate has now been installed at the south entrance of Harbour Street in the town.

Ramsgate Town Council has spent four years attempting to get the traffic measure put in place to stop motorists driving in the street, which is pedestrianised. The grassroots authority has worked with Kent County Council, including Cllr Karen Constantine, who has contributed towards the costs through her Combined Members Grant, Thanet District Council, local businesses and residents to try and find the best solution to the ongoing traffic problem in the town centre.

After alternative options such as automated bollards and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras were ruled out, the gate was agreed upon. The aim is to make the town centre a safer and more welcoming space for residents and visitors.

Ramsgate Town Council invited young people to enter a competition to design the gate and 48 submissions were received.

The winning design, created by 17-year-old Lily Headley was unanimously approved by the judges as it reflected the town’s heritage, incorporating the lighthouse, an RNLI lifeboat and fishing vessels. The judges were particularly impressed with the lighthouse and the innovative way the rays incorporated the word RAMSGATE. It was manufactured using a local company, with the support of other Kent businesses and was finally installed last week.

The gate will help enforcement of the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) that prohibits vehicles from entering the pedestrianised area of the town centre between 10am to 5pm.

A Ramsgate Town Council spokesperson said: “From today, the gate will be closed in line with the TRO and all emergency and security services are aware. If tradespeople require permits to enter the area and remain in the pedestrianised part of town between 10am and 5pm, they can apply by contacting car.parking@thanet.gov.uk.”

The gate was officially ‘unveiled’ by Lily, Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara and Town Promoter Rebekah Smith.