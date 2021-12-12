Police appeal to find missing Margate man Darrel Marsh

Police are appealing for help to find a man reported missing from Margate.

Darrel Marsh was last seen on Thursday 9 December and there are growing concerns for his welfare. Darrel is 45 years old and has some learning and hearing difficulties which can sometimes make it difficult for him to communicate.

He is described as being of medium build and with brown thinning hair. He was last seen wearing grey trousers and a combat style jacket. Anyone who may have seen Darrel, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call 999 quoting reference 11-0996.