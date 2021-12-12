Photos: Some festive fun around the isle – pub fundraiser, Christmas tree festival, festive Caves, Minster celebrations and mystery knitbombing

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Thanet has gone all festive as residents and businesses get decorating, host fundraisers and events and add a bit of Christmassy fun to the isle.

At the Racing Greyhound pub in Ramsgate staff have ‘gone big’ on the decorations as they raise funds for the Thanet Iceberg Project.

The project, headed up by Roarke and Anne from The Kitchen CT9, aims to make sure those in need receive Christmas food and/or gifts this year.

Racing Greyhound bar manager Gavin Jeffries said: “It is an amazing charity that will be giving “Christmas” to those people around Thanet who need a little extra help this year. We are also doing a raffle with some amazing prizes such as a Windows tablet, vouchers, cookware, chocolates, wine and so much more.

“The barrel Christmas tree outside is proving a particular favourite along with the barrel snowmen. Myself and the team, along with Debbie and Keith (landlord and landlady), have put in so much effort to make this Christmas better than last year’s.”

The raffle takes place on December 19 and there are also some ‘guess the weight’ challenges to raise a few more funds. Tickets cost £1. Get them from the pub in Hereson Road.

Margate caves has gone all out with the festive fun with some brilliant decorations.

Dispensing festive cheer, gifts and plenty of ho-ho-hos, Father Christmas and his helpers are also welcoming little visitors to their underground winter wonderland at weekends until December 19. Children will be able to meet Father Christmas, receive a gift and explore the festively-themed Caves. Afterwards, families can shop for stocking fillers in the attraction’s gift shop and feast on the range of seasonal snacks and festive fancies available in the welcoming café.

Tickets are £9.50 per child to include entry to the Caves and a carefully chosen gift. Two adults per booking are allowed free, with additional adults charged at £4.50. Tickets are now available at: https://museumshops.uk/product/visit-father-christmas/

The Margate Caves are at 1 Northdown Road, with a bus stop right outside serving a number of routes. Sleigh parking is available at Trinity Square Car Park next door to the visitor centre.

The Christmas Tree festival is open at St George’s Church in Ramsgate and boasts some fabulous decorations.

Around 30 different local organisations, community groups, families, individuals and businesses have decorated a Christmas Tree for display.

The trees can be seen from 2pm-5pm each day until December 19. Funds raised will be in aid of the church’s restoration appeal.

St Georg’s will also be taking part on the Ramsgate Living Advent Calendar today from 4pm-6:30pm

There were carols, lights and lots of fun in Minster for the village’s community Christmas event yesterday (December 11).

Visitors enjoyed craft stalls and Father Christmas in the village hall, a best dressed elf competition, school choir and Village Voices and the Salvation Army band.

There were also miniature steam train rides, a raffle and refreshments in the Old School.

Father Christmas was raising money for 1st Minster Cubs, Scouts and Beavers.

A mystery knitbomber has been out and about in St Peter’s and Reading Street, donning posts with these amazing toppers.

It is not known who the knitter is but their talent is fantastic.