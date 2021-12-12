Photos: A ho-ho-whole load of Santas swarm Margate seafront in aid of Pilgrims Hospices

Photos by Frank Leppard

Santas big, small and medium – plus some elves- took to Margate seafront today (December 12) for the Pilgrims Hospices Santa’s on the Run Tri-Series.

The red and white spectacle could be seen as participants ran, walked and jogged along the seafront to raise funds for Pilgrims Hospices.

To get warmed up the Santa crowd took part in a fun Zumba session before the start of their 3k and 5k routes in a loop from the Winter Gardens, heading along the coast towards Westgate and back, ready to be awarded with their well-deserved festive medals.

The funds raised will help with:

£1 could pay for a patient to enjoy a mince pie and custard in the run up to Christmas

£12 could pay for a patient’s Christmas dinner

£20 could pay for a physiotherapy session to help patients stay active and enjoy games with their family on Christmas day

£50 could pay for a Christmas tree to decorate the hospice family rooms

£100 could pay for a therapy session for a child coping with the loss of a loved one over the festive season

Santas on the Run is sponsored by of Wahl and supported by Active Life and Shepway Sports Trust.