Plans for 16 new homes on land at Grenham Lodge in Manston

Proposals to build 16 homes in Manston have been submitted to Thanet council.

The site, in Manston Road, is currently occupied by Grenham Lodge and garden and paddocks and stables.

The development aims to create 12 three-bed and 4 four-bed homes with two parking spaces per home and cycle spaces.

Application documents say there would be improvements to the existing access point at Grenham Lodge and a new footway would be included along the southern side of Manston Road together with a new zebra crossing.

The developer acknowledges that housing has not been proposed for Manston in the isle’s Local Plan but points to the approval last September for a mixed use residential and business development of 28 homes, offices, shop and café on land between Manston Road and Preston Road.

However, pre-application advice from Thanet council says proposals for new housing development on unallocated sites (not within the Thanet Local Plan) will no longer be subject to a presumption that they should be supported.

The authority adds that the 28 home development was approved due to a lack of 5-year housing land supply at the time of determination.

The TDC advice add: “The scheme as submitted would be unacceptable in terms of its impact upon the countryside and landscape character given its visibility within the landscape. The number of dwellings would need to be significantly reduced and those dwellings would need to be set in significant plots to justify no/limited impact on the countryside/landscape character area..”

There is a requirement for 30% affordable housing to be provided on site – which would be equal to five of the houses. The developer says this would not be viable on site.

Application documents state: “New residential development and meeting housing needs in full will contribute towards economic growth through providing appropriate “critical mass” in towns and villages and increasing footfall and commercial expenditure at local retail centres.

“New development can have further economic benefits in the context of:

“Construction phase can generate and sustain direct employment opportunities – particularly with smaller sites where construction work may be more directly sourced from local labour and materials;

“Potential for provision of financial contributions towards local services and council Ttx and New Homes Bonus

“The development proposes the delivery of 16 new homes to be a mix of market homes of a 3 and 4 bed size. These dwellings would be of a size which would make them affordable to existing local residents.”

A decision is yet to be made. The proposal can be seen on Thanet council’s planning site ref F/TH/21/1853