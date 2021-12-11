Support local with late night shopping dates in Broadstairs

Late night shopping from independent businesses in Broadstairs takes p;ace on Tuesday, December 14 and the following Tuesday (December 21).
Businesses will keep the doors open for festive shoppers until 8pm.
Mince pies will be on offer and you may bump into an elf or two.
Businesses taking part:
Salt Of The Earth
Kope + Loko
Westwood Aquariums
Happy Pets Broadstairs
Plantlet
Broadstairs shop – Pilgrims Hospices
The Store 52c
La De Da Boutique
New Kent Art Gallery & Studio
Three Graces
Broadstairs Carpets
TAG Pet Rescue
The Bottleneck
KIT lifestyle shop
Arrowsmiths
Star of the Sea
And joining in on December 21
Present Company
Rooks Broadstairs
Please Sir
Gap in the Market
The events are supported by the Broadstairs Chamber of Commerce and Thanet council.
Thanet council has launched a shop and eat local campaign this Christmas in a bid to boost Thanet’s local economy.
For every £1 spent with a small or medium-sized business, 63p stays in the local economy, compared to 40p with a larger business.
The campaign includes Thanet’s first Shop Local Advent Calendar – unlock offers via thanet.gov.uk/advent-calendar –
and a weekly public vote on the best festive shop window displays across Thanet. The winning business will be named ‘Local Business of the Week’ on community radio station Academy FM.
The push to shop local also includes free Saturday parking at:
Mill Lane Car Park – Margate
Harold Road Car Park – Cliftonville
St Peter’s Park Road Car Park – Broadstairs
Cannon Road Car Park – Ramsgate
