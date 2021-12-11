Support local with late night shopping dates in Broadstairs

Late night shopping from independent businesses in Broadstairs takes p;ace on Tuesday, December 14 and the following Tuesday (December 21).

Businesses will keep the doors open for festive shoppers until 8pm.

Mince pies will be on offer and you may bump into an elf or two.

Businesses taking part:

Salt Of The Earth

Kope + Loko

Westwood Aquariums

Happy Pets Broadstairs

Plantlet

Broadstairs shop – Pilgrims Hospices

The Store 52c

La De Da Boutique

New Kent Art Gallery & Studio

Three Graces

Broadstairs Carpets

TAG Pet Rescue

The Bottleneck

KIT lifestyle shop

Arrowsmiths

Star of the Sea

And joining in on December 21

Present Company

Rooks Broadstairs

Please Sir

Gap in the Market

The events are supported by the Broadstairs Chamber of Commerce and Thanet council.

Thanet council has launched a shop and eat local campaign this Christmas in a bid to boost Thanet’s local economy.

For every £1 spent with a small or medium-sized business, 63p stays in the local economy, compared to 40p with a larger business.

The campaign includes Thanet’s first Shop Local Advent Calendar – unlock offers via thanet.gov.uk/advent-calendar –

and a weekly public vote on the best festive shop window displays across Thanet. The winning business will be named ‘Local Business of the Week’ on community radio station Academy FM.

The push to shop local also includes free Saturday parking at:

Mill Lane Car Park – Margate

Harold Road Car Park – Cliftonville

St Peter’s Park Road Car Park – Broadstairs

Cannon Road Car Park – Ramsgate