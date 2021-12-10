Late night shopping hours at Westwood Cross

Late night shopping will be available at Westwood Cross from next Thursday (December 16),

Shops will open from 9:30am until 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am until 4pm on Sunday. The shopping centre will also be open from 9.30am – 6pm on Christmas Eve for last-minute shopping.

Francesca Donovan, Centre Manager at Westwood Cross, said: “The festive shopping season is well and truly in full swing, and we have adjusted our opening hours to make it even easier for customers to browse our shops and find something special for their friends and family ahead of Christmas Day.

“Promising to make customers’ visit to Westwood Cross that little bit more magical, our Christmas market is open until December 24 and features unique, personal and extra special gifts by local businesses. The decorations are even bigger and better this year with a giant teddy, a colour changing Christmas tree, walk through bauble and a traditional carousel, which will be at the centre until January 2.

“This year, some of our retailers such as M&S and Next have chosen not to open on Boxing Day so that their employees can spend more time with their families. Please check the website for the latest information.”

Adjusted opening hours will apply on the following dates, some individual stores’ hours may vary.

Thursday 16th to Saturday 18th December – 9.30am – 8pm

Sunday 19th December – 10am – 4pm

Monday 20th to Thursday 23rd December – 9.30am – 8pm

Christmas Eve – 9.30am – 6pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 10am – 4pm

Monday 27th December – 10am – 5pm

Tuesday 28th December – 10am – 5pm

New Year’s Eve – 9.30am – 5pm

New Year’s Day – 10am – 5pm