Covid vaccinations stepped up at Saga building

The GP hub at Saga is stepping up its covid vaccination programme.

The site is open for walk-ins and appointments every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday until December 22 from 9am-5pm.

Dr Ash Peshen, who leads the GP hub team, said: “We are open for boosters for anyone above the age of 40, at present, who had their last jab more than three months ago.

“Anyone above the age of 12 who needs the first dose of vaccine is welcome to walk in at above times. Anyone who is due for their second dose, above the age of 16, can walk in and anyone who needs third primary, if advised by their specialist or doctor, can also walk in.”

Vaccines are Pfizer or Moderna – including boosters

If you need to have the AstraZeneca vaccine for for medical reasons, or you are still waiting for your second dose, please email kmccg.covidvaccine@nhs.net for information on your nearest clinic.

Latest statistics for Kent and Medway show:

3,145,664 total doses, of which 497,554 are third booster doses.

93 per cent of cohorts 1-9 have had two doses.

74 per cent of those eligible have had their booster.

69 per cent of everyone over 18 has had two doses.

62 per cent of 16 to 17-year-olds have had one dose.

46 per cent of 12 to 15-year-olds have had one dose.

Thanet

First dose – 106,591

Second dose – 97,950

Booster- 53,217