Cliftonville jeweller teams up with Hornby for special Christmas window display

Independent designer jeweller and goldsmith William Warne, renowned for his award winning jewellery creations, is preparing for his busiest time of year with a very special Christmas window display which is bound to attract plenty of interest from passers-by.

William Warne jewellery shop and studio at 153 Northdown Road, Cliftonville, has linked up with Hornby, the Margate-based model train manufacturers, to present his uniquely designed handmade jewellery in a window display that has been assembled to not only highlight his artisan creations but also to provide train action.

Amongst William’s fine and exquisite creations that are hand crafted from gold, silver and precious gems, including diamonds and sapphires, there is a small stone model building which has on it frontage the legend William Warne Jewellers.’ This is part of Hornby’s extensive range of model railway accessories.

When asked how the name was chosen a Hornby spokesman said: “We wanted to include a jeweller’s shop in the Hornby accessory range and it was quite by chance that one of our managers was in William’s shop and just asked if Hornby could use his name and he said yes!”

William is a fine art jewellery craftsman with more than 30 years’ experience. He offers bespoke commissions and additional jewellery services.

www.williamwarne.com