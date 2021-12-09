It’s time for Ramsgate’s late night Christmas Indie shopping trail

Shoppers can take advantage of the late night opening in Ramsgate tonight (December 9) to get in some festive gifts.

The Indie shopping trail runs from 5pm to 8pm.

The Elf (‘n’ Safety) Trail will also be open for people to take part in with prizes being handed out at Little Seaside Town in the High Street.

Christmas Market Traders will be joining in at Charlotte Court along with live entertainment.

Free raffle entry for vouchers to spend in the town.

Venture up to Addington Street which is also joining the fun and pop Rewrapped at number 28 for wine, nibbles, music, art and see the windows lit up as part of Ramsgate’s Live Advent Doors. Eats ‘n’ Beats café, Moon Lane Books and many other traders will also keep the doors open late.

And when the shopping is finished, why not pop down and see the fantastic illuminations at Ramsgate harbour. Boats and businesses at the Military Road arches have put up some fantastic decorations which can be seen throughout the month.