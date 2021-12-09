Food, music and crafts on offer at Broadstairs Christmas Market

Broadstairs Christmas Market returns to Victoria Parade from today (December 9) to December 12. The market, organised by Zoom Events, will feature street foods, festive bar, handmade groceries and a selection of arts, crafts and gift ideas.

Enjoy freshly prepared hot street foods ranging from traditional Mexican dishes and Oriental cuisine to crepes made with fair trade and organic ingredients. Among the handmade groceries will be rich brownie slices and deep dish cookies from the popular Elle’s Bakery alongside other stalls with Turkish delight, baklava, nuts and fresh coffee. The Famous Last Stand bar will be providing a great selection of festive tipples to enjoy whilst soaking up the festive atmosphere.

Stalls will be lining Victoria Parade with additional trestle tables for smaller crafters within the heated marquee on Victoria Gardens, selling items including candles, wax melts and fragrance products to fair trade mosaic bowls and flowers.

Alongside the free to enter Broadstairs Christmas Market, there are some special ticketed evening events in the heated marquee on Victoria Gardens.

Tonight (December 9) there will be an evening of stand-up comedy, on Friday (December 10) internationally acclaimed jazz artist, Katie Bradley takes to the stage with The Dave Ferra Band and on Saturday (December 11) Rhythm Shack performs. All evening events are from 7pm – 9pm (arrive from 6.30pm) with the hot food court and winter bar staying open to complete the experience. Tickets are very limited due to the marquee capacity and available to those aged 16 and over from the web shop – click here to book.

The Broadstairs Christmas Market will be open on Thursday 9th December 12pm – 6pm, Friday 10th December 9am – 6pm, Saturday 11th December 9am – 7pm and Sunday 12th December 10am – 5pm.