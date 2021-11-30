It’s time for the return of Ramsgate’s Living Advent Calendar

The Ramsgate Living Advent Calendar returns tomorrow (December 1) for its Christmas fun event.

Every evening in December up until Christmas Eve, a Ramsgate resident will have something to see at their home between 6.30pm and 8pm. A door, a window or the porch may be decorated or there may be something surprising!

In the five years this event has been running, people have come up with the most beautiful and amazing ways of making their home special for the winter season. Each advent ‘door’ is for one night only.

This year, as in previous years, hosts have chosen to support Thanet Shelter and Support which provides help for people who are homeless. Last year £3,050 was raised.

People are invited to come and enjoy any or all of the advent doors, popping to the listed address for each day between 6.30pm and 8pm and putting some cash in the bucket for charity.

Every year, on Christmas Eve, the event ends with an alternative Christmas carol concert – Ding Dong Merrily on Pie!