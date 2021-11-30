Rudimental DJ set coming to Dreamland next summer

UK dance music acts, Rudimental will be playing a DJ set at Dreamland next summer.

The 16+ event takes place on the Scenic Stage on August 6, 5pm until 11pm.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (December 3) at 11am when you will be able to BUY TICKETS here

Known for blurring the lines between dance music and pop, the East London-based outfit Rudimental consists of Kesi Dryden, Piers Aggett, Amir Amor and DJ Leon “Locksmith” Rolle.

Since taking shape in 2011, the four-piece have built up a reputation for delivering high-energy live shows – especially at festivals – and collaborating with high-profile artists.

In 2012, they released their first single Spoons featuring vocals from MNEK and Syron as well as a treble created from the actual sound of spoons. However, it was their second track, Feel The Love with John Newman, that catapulted them into the spotlight. Not only did it climb to No.1 on the UK singles chart, but the song also landed in the top five in several other countries.

Rudimental performed a special headline show that spring at London’s Royal Albert Hall in support of Teenage Cancer Trust and also partnered with Canadian vocalist Loryn to record Stand By, the official song of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Under 18s must be accompanied at the Dreamland gig by an adult